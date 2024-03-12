Baltimore Ravens to Sign Ex-Titans RB Derrick Henry

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The NFL's most productive running back over the last decade has joined the league's No. 1 rushing attack.

The Baltimore Ravens reached a two-year, $16 million agreement with Derrick Henry, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal could be worth up to $20 million, including $9 million guaranteed in the first year, the sources told Schefter.

This deal pairs the two-time NFL rushing champion with the league's reigning Most Valuable Player in Lamar Jackson. The Ravens attempted to trade for Henry before last year's trade deadline.

The Ravens, who led the NFL with 2,661 yards rushing last season, needed a starting running back because J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards were both free agents. On Monday, Edwards agreed to a two-year, $7 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Henry could lessen the load for Jackson, who has led the Ravens in rushing in each of the last five seasons. In Jackson's six seasons, only one running back has gained over 1,000 yards rushing in Baltimore (Mark Ingram in 2019). Henry has rushed for over 1,000 yards in five of his last six seasons, including topping the NFL in 2019 and 2020.

Henry solidified himself as one of the all-time great Titans players over his eight-year career in Tennessee. Only Eddie George (10,009) has more than Henry's 9,502 rushing yards over his career. Henry's 90 rushing touchdowns are tied with Hall of Fame running backs Curtis Martin and Eric Dickerson for the 13th most all-time.

The Titans moved on from Henry on Monday when they agreed to a three-year contract with running back Tony Pollard.

Despite playing behind a poor offensive line, Henry finished second in the NFL last season with 1,167 rushing yards.

