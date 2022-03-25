Bears Sign Former Northwestern QB in Free Agency

Free-agent quarterback Trevor Siemian has reached agreement on a two-year deal with the Chicago Bears, according to his agent, Mike McCartney.

Siemian joins a Bears quarterback room that includes 2021 first-rounder Justin Fields, and the 30-year-old will likely compete with or supplant Nick Foles as Fields' backup in 2022.

He spent the 2021 season with the New Orleans Saints, going 0-4 as a starter while throwing for 1,154 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions in six games.

Siemian has thrown for 6,843 yards with 41 touchdowns and 27 interceptions since coming into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos in 2015.

