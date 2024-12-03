NFL Analyst Calls for Chicago Bears to Trade for Marquee Coach

Stranger things have happened in the NFL. Why can't the Chicago Bears address their Head Coaching vacancy a little different this time around?

That's what Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk is suggesting: That the Bears call about and trade for 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan.

It's wacky, it's out there, and maybe a little uncomfortable to consider; but it's happened before.

Recently, the Saints traded the rights to longtime Coach Sean Payton (who was retired) to the Broncos. Now the Broncos are 8-5 and in possession of a playoff spot at present.

Not all too long ago, the Buccaneers traded for Raiders Coach Jon Gruden, who led them to a Super Bowl the very next season.

Here's what Florio had to say about the Bears potential exploration of trading for their next Head Coach:

The Bears should give it a whirl. Specifically, they should make the inquiry as to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. Yes, it will cost them multiple draft picks. Given his track record in San Francisco, it will be worth it. And if not Shanahan, how about Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel or Browns coach Kevin Stefanski or Ravens coach John Harbaugh?

It's an odd thought, but one certainly worth exploring.

The Bears have whiffed on the last four coaching hires following the departure of fan favorite Lovie Smith in 2012.

The team hired Mark Trestman, John Fox, Matt Nagy, and most recently Matt Eberflus to solve their longstanding issues, and none panned out.

It's time for the Bears to finally get back on the right track. Why not make the call?

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

