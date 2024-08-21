It takes a certain talent to be an athlete competing with others in sports. It also takes a bit of craziness to compete in a running event while chugging beer!

The Annual Beer Mile World Classic would be the starting point for those who want to challenge themselves alongside athletes from over 13 countries in this unforgettable experience.

In its tenth year, the 2024 Beer Mile World Classic was held Saturday, August 17 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada at the University of Windsor’s Alumni Stadium. Competitors entered the open class races, Legends class, plus individual women's and men's races.

Get our free mobile app

As you roll your eyes about this gastric challenge imagine what it would be like to drink a 12oz bottle of beer before every quarter mile of the race—four beers in under five to seven minutes.

How Many Miles

In the history of this event, the competing field for the Beer Mile World Classic has tallied 44,296 miles during the competition.

How Many Beers

Through the tenth year of competition, 177,184 beers have been drained.

How Many Competitors

One would think that a world event would draw huge numbers, both in spectators and entrants. Not a bad turnout. This year the three divisions combined registered 60 runners and chuggers.

2024 Winners

Crossing the finish line in 4:30.47, Corey Bellemore of Canada defends his title at two seconds off the world record. In the ladies division USA Elizabeth Laseter takes the tape at 6:06.35. Her second straight world title.