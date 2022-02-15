Benefit Planned Saturday for 46-Year-Old Yankton, SD Mother of Two

If there's one thing South Dakotans excel at it's rallying around a friend and neighbor that's going through a difficult season in life. We South Dakotans are always up for the challenge in that regard.

There's another opportunity to display our kindness and generosity again this Saturday, (February 19) in Yankton, as a fundraiser is planned for a 46-year-old mother of two who has currently been forced to move into an assisted living center as she struggles with a declining medical situation.

Back in August of 2021, Karmen Broer of Yankton began seeing things that were not there and saying things that did not make sense. As Dakota News Now reports, her mental state began to get worse with every passing day. Karmen was in and out of the hospital frequently with a variety of different medical issues.

On (November 12) of last year, Karmen needed to be admitted into the Avera Sacred Hearts Majestic Bluffs assisted living facility in Yankton to give her doctors a chance to determine exactly what is causing her medical problems.

There is a great expense that comes along with this type of treatment as you can imagine, so a benefit has been planned for Karmen and her family to help pay for her ongoing care on Saturday, (February 19) at Cheers Pizza Plus, located at 310 Walnut Street in Yankton. The fundraiser starts at 4 PM.

According to Dakota News Now, the family has a number of different things planned that day, like; a spaghetti feed, pie-throwing contest, face-painting, a silent auction, the Just Relax Comedy Crew will also perform starting at 7 PM and there will be live music from Tyler Tietsort that night.

Admission is just $15.00. Get more info on Karmen's benefit here.

