BEST Frozen Pizza For Super Bowl Sunday Makes Minnesota Happy

Driving your cart through the grocery store aisles has become depressing. Empty shelves, short supplies, and higher prices are seen every week. It's seen from the produce department to the frozen food section.

There are many ways to save on making dinner for the family including buying individual ingredients and making large portions. But, there are some items you may find difficult to duplicate, and probably shouldn't. Like frozen pizza.

In the frozen food section of your grocery store, you probably have dozens of choices. All the top-name brands with up to eight different styles to choose from.

After reading a Consumer Reports article on the Best Frozen Pizzas, is wanted to see if they were right. Yep, I like this quick and easy option once in a while as a change from delivery.

What I learned was the CR panel chose eight popular frozen pizzas a try. Among those, is a brand that's made in Minnesota by the Schwan's Company.

Red Baron pizza was the overwhelming editor's choice by Consumer Reports.

Red Baron is the crowd pleaser, with a balance of flavors and textures that are just right. You get the distinct taste of crust, sauce, and cheese in each bite.

From an armchair perspective, I've always said the two most important parts of a pizza are the crust and the sauce. You can load as few or as many toppings as you want. But, the foundation components are, to me, the keys to a great pie.

