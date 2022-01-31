Where to Watch The Super Bowl in Sioux Falls? – The 10 Best Sport Bars

You've been doing good so far this year. You've pretty much kept up your new year's resolutions to not eat a lot of fried food and to skip the beer. However, that all ends Sunday, February 13.

Super Bowl Sunday 2022 means lots of snacks, a few brews, and lots of fun. But where should you go in Sioux Falls to watch the game and have a good time?

We turned to the hive-mind of Yelp to find the best sports bars in Sioux Falls:

Get our free mobile app

The ten best sports bars in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Ten Most Disappointing Minnesota Sports Seasons The 2021 Minnesota Twins entered the season with high expectations, but unfortunately, they've made the list of most disappointing Minnesota teams of all time.

Disappointment is a common feeling for Minnesota sports fans as the years continue. Following the NBA Championship win for Milwaukee, SportsCenter was quick to point out that Minnesota has the current longest streak of seasons without a championship appearance in the four major sports (MLB/NBA/NFL/NHL). The Minnesota Lynx also chimed in on the stat after claiming four championships since 2011.

The ten teams that are on this list all follow a similar pattern. The year prior was either a great season with a playoff run or one that featured a strong core of players that appeared to have taken the next step. Offseason/preseason expectations were high with even Las Vegas oddsmakers believing in a deep run. Unfortunately, those preseason expectations fell short for the following teams. None of the teams listed below made the playoffs.





South Dakota Born NFL Players of this Century While not a traditional powerhouse Nation Football League feeder, South Dakota has produces a fair number of football players that went on to the big time in the NFL.

Here are some that have played on various teams over the last couple of decades.

The ten best sports bars in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

TC's Referee Sports Bar & Grill (5322 W 26th St Sioux Falls, SD 57106) "Stopped in to watch a basketball game on a Sunday and staff was very accommodating!! Food was amazing as well, will definitely be back!!" Jim K via Yelp Lupulin Brewing (2425 S Shirley Ave Ste 112 Sioux Falls, SD 57106) "Delicious beer and super friendly tender. Their own Hydra Unholy Vanilla Sweet Stout is a must try. They also had Brau Bros Smores Milk Stout on tap when we were there - amazingly unique and sweet. Cool atmosphere with free popcorn and a medieval/metal/reclaimed wood feel." - Kelsey P. via Yelp Great Shots (2505 W Benson Rd Sioux Falls, SD 57107)

"It's a great place to continue creating memories with the family while competing in a friendly manner driving golf balls down range." - Emiliano V. via Yelp The 18th Amendment (1301 W 41st Sioux Falls, SD 57105) "They featured metal music (not too loud), a nice patio, a large bar, plenty of TVs, two pool tables, a golden tee game, a TouchTunes jukebox, and a dart board. Very nice!" - Steve D via Yelp

Overtime Sports Grill & Bar (4529 E 26th St Sioux Falls, SD 57110)

"Came here to watch the World Series and college football! PLENTY of tv's to watch just about all options possible. They constantly have bar special every day so just ask..." - Eric F. via Yelp

Botski's (1914 S Sycamore Ave Ste 104 Sioux Falls, SD 57110)

"Mom and pop sports bar in the middle of a strip mall. The four of us had the fried chicken, and it was delicious. Entree included 2 ample sides. You get plenty to eat at a very affordable price." - Michael M.

Lucky's (224 S Phillips Ave Sioux Falls, SD 57104)

"The place is quite huge, with a mammoth first-floor room that's split in half and features many pool tables and a long bar. Downstairs there's yet another bar and a large room with more TVs, tables and couches." Nazgul W. via Yelp

kRav'N Bar & Grill (3512 W 74th St Sioux Falls, SD 57108)

"The menu was creative with choices for everyone...Krav'n is a fun environment for sports enthusiasts. TVs in every corner." -George C.

The Liebrary (5108 S Marion Rd Sioux Falls, SD 57106)

"I really liked this place. It's big, so you can find your own area to chill without feeling crowded. Big TVs on one end for the sports fans, two pool tables, darts, shuffle board, video games (buck hunter and golf). Lots of patron groups here tonight. No one was acting a fool and everyone was courteous." - James J. via Yelp

Shenanigans Sports Bar & Grill (1903 S Ellis Rd Sioux Falls, SD 57106)

"For so many years this place has been an increasingly well liked hang out, bar, sports place, eating establishment and more. It has moved to a larger location and only improved in doing so." - Denise A. via Yelp

Boss' Pizzeria and Sports Bar (1301 W Russell St Sioux Falls, SD 57104)

"It's hard to believe that I'm writing a 5-star review of the bar/restaurant at the Ramada Inn. That said, this was ABSOLUTELY a 5-star experience!" - Ben S via Yelp