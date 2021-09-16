Betting Odds for Packers and Vikings Games This Weekend

The NFC North looked terrible in Week 1 as all four teams lost their opening games.

The Lions, Packers, Bears and Vikings all were losers in their first attempt of the season and this week all four will look to bounce back.

Get our free mobile app

Most fans around the Sioux Empire will have their eyes on the Packers and Vikings as both can't afford to start the season 0-2.

Minnesota will go on the road for a second strait week as they will face off against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Arizona got off to a fast start in Week 1 and will look to get to 2-0 against Minnesota with the Cardinals installed as 3.5 point favorites.

Green Bay will come back home after their dismal performance against the Saints in that 38-3 loss as they will will host the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.

Green Bay is a healthy favorite at 11 point favorites with a over/under total of 48.

My guess is that both the Vikings and Packers win this week, but I think Minnesota will cover the spread of course with the win, but I think Green Bay will only win by 6 or 7 leaving Lions backers as winner at +11.

For more information on the National Football League, all the teams and the entire Week 2 schedule, you can visit their website.