Betting Odds this Week for Both the Packers and Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers are a lot like their fans right now, complete opposites.

The Vikings have got off to a slow start this season with a 1-3 record while the Green Bay Packers have cemented themselves as one of the best teams in the NFC with a 3-1 record.

Both teams will look to pick up a win in Week 5, but their fans may also be looking to cash in on the betting lines this week as well.

Here is a look at both the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings betting lines this week.

The Green Bay Packers are -3 on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals with a Over/Under total of 50.5.

On the season, the Green Bay Packers are 3-1 against the spread, while the Cincinnati Bengals are 2-2 against the spread.

The Minnesota Vikings are -10 at home as they host the Detroit Lions with a Over/Under total of 49.5.

According to ESPN's Power Index, the Minnesota Vikings have a 73.7% chance of winning the game outright against the Bengals.

