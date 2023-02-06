Big Ten Player of Week, Iowa’s Clark Continues to Soar

Caitlin Clark has become synonymous with success. With another Big Ten Player of the Week award, Clark now has 17 to her name in what has become a legendary career.

Clark has won the weekly award 5 times thus far this season, and has guided the Hawkeye women to a 19-4 overall mark this season.

Iowa has won 8 straight and are currently the 5th ranked team in the country.

Per HawkeyeSports.com:

University of Iowa National Player of the Year candidate, Caitlin Clark, earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors the conference office announced on Monday.

This marks Clark’s 17th weekly award from the conference, which ties for third-most in conference history. She has garnered weekly honors five times this season which is a conference best.

Clark has some of the most impressive stats in the country this season, and is truly an all-around elite player:

Clark is top five in country in 10 statistical categories. The West Des Moines, Iowa native, is the only player in the country averaging better than 20.0 points per game, 5.0 assists per game, and 5.0 rebounds per game.

This season, Clark is averaging 27.6 ppg, 8.2 apg, and 8.0 rpg.

Clark and the 5th ranked Hawkeyes have a massive game on Thursday night, as they take on 2nd ranked Indiana on the road. Tip off is set for 5:30 central time.

Source: Hawkeye Sports

