BREAKING: Robert Kraft Officially Lets Bill Belichick Go

Bill Belichick has officially been let go by Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots.

The speculation can finally end. Fans were expecting the famous New England Coach to be leaving the team, but over the past few days and meetings were had between the two. Bill has been both the head coach and had general manager duties with the Patriots.

Bill Belichick had been with the Patriots for 24 years and won 6 Super Bowls.

There is going to be a press conference with Belichick and Kraft at noon today.