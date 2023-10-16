Sioux Falls Jefferson Tumbles in Latest SD Media FB Poll
The largest class of South Dakota High School football hasn't seen much change at the very top this year, but spots 2-5 in the poll have moved quite a bit over the course of the season.
This past Friday, Jefferson fell to Brandon Valley 34-6, and they took an anticipated tumble in the latest rankings from SD Media.
Lincoln continued their dominance, beating up on Washington to the tune of a 56-7 final to retain the top spot in Class AAA.
Here is the latest poll, where all top teams stayed put since last week:
Class 11AAA
1. Lincoln (21) 8-0 105 1
2. O’Gorman 7-1 84 2
3. Harrisburg 6-2 62 4
4. Brandon Valley 5-3 43 5
5. Jefferson 5-3 21 3
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (20) 7-1 104 1
2. Yankton (1) 7-1 85 2
3. Tea Area 5-3 58 3
4. Watertown 6-2 47 4
5. Aberdeen Central 4-4 21 5
Class 11A
1. Dell Rapids (21) 8-0 105 1
2. West Central 7-1 80 2
3. Canton 6-2 65 3
4. Sioux Falls Christian 6-2 44 4
5. Dakota Valley 6-2 11 RV
Receiving votes: Lennox 10.
Class 11B
1. Winner (20) 8-0 104 1
2. Sioux Valley (1) 8-0 85 2
3. Hot Springs 7-1 53 3
4. Elk Point-Jefferson 7-1 45 4
5. Deuel 8-0 24 5
Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 3, Rapid City Christian 1.
Class 9AA
1. Parkston (20) 8-0 104 1
2. Howard (1) 7-1 78 2
3. Hamlin 7-1 63 3
4. Wall 7-1 43 4
5. Elkton-Lake Benton 7-1 16 5
Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes 6, Hanson 3, Bon Homme 1, Stanley County 1.
Class 9A
1. Warner (21) 8-0 105 1
2. Philip 8-0 74 3
3. Alcester-Hudson 8-0 61 4
4. Canistota 6-2 45 2
5. Harding County/Bison 7-1 30 5
Class 9B
1. Faulkton Area (20) 7-1 104 1
2. Avon (1) 6-2 74 3
3. De Smet 6-2 68 2
4. Corsica-Stickney 6-2 45 4
5. Herreid/Selby Area 7-2 24 5
It's the final week of the regular season for Class AAA, and here's the entire slate:
Aberdeen Central @ Sioux Falls Lincoln
Sioux Falls Jefferson @ Sioux Falls Roosevelt
Rapid City Stevens @ Rapid City Central
O'Gorman @ Harrisburg
Sioux Falls Washington @ Brandon Valley