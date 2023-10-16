Sioux Falls Jefferson Tumbles in Latest SD Media FB Poll

Sioux Falls Jefferson Tumbles in Latest SD Media FB Poll

TwoTwentyStudios ThinkStock

The largest class of South Dakota High School football hasn't seen much change at the very top this year, but spots 2-5 in the poll have moved quite a bit over the course of the season.

This past Friday, Jefferson fell to Brandon Valley 34-6, and they took an anticipated tumble in the latest rankings from SD Media.

Lincoln continued their dominance, beating up on Washington to the tune of a 56-7 final to retain the top spot in Class AAA.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the latest poll, where all top teams stayed put since last week:

Class 11AAA

1. Lincoln (21) 8-0 105 1

2. O’Gorman 7-1 84 2

3. Harrisburg 6-2 62 4

4. Brandon Valley 5-3 43 5

5. Jefferson 5-3 21 3

 

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (20) 7-1 104 1

2. Yankton (1) 7-1 85 2

3. Tea Area 5-3 58 3

4. Watertown 6-2 47 4

5. Aberdeen Central 4-4 21 5

 

Class 11A

1. Dell Rapids (21) 8-0 105 1

2. West Central 7-1 80 2

3. Canton 6-2 65 3

4. Sioux Falls Christian 6-2 44 4

5. Dakota Valley 6-2 11 RV

Receiving votes: Lennox 10.

 

Class 11B

1. Winner (20) 8-0 104 1

2. Sioux Valley (1) 8-0 85 2

3. Hot Springs 7-1 53 3

4. Elk Point-Jefferson 7-1 45 4

5. Deuel 8-0 24 5

Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 3, Rapid City Christian 1.

 

Class 9AA

1. Parkston (20) 8-0 104 1

2. Howard (1) 7-1 78 2

3. Hamlin 7-1 63 3

4. Wall 7-1 43 4

5. Elkton-Lake Benton 7-1 16 5

Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes 6, Hanson 3, Bon Homme 1, Stanley County 1.

 

Class 9A

1. Warner (21) 8-0 105 1

2. Philip 8-0 74 3

3. Alcester-Hudson 8-0 61 4

4. Canistota 6-2 45 2

5. Harding County/Bison 7-1 30 5

 

Class 9B

1. Faulkton Area (20) 7-1 104 1

2. Avon (1) 6-2 74 3

3. De Smet 6-2 68 2

4. Corsica-Stickney 6-2 45 4

5. Herreid/Selby Area 7-2 24 5

It's the final week of the regular season for Class AAA, and here's the entire slate:

Aberdeen Central @ Sioux Falls Lincoln

Sioux Falls Jefferson @ Sioux Falls Roosevelt

Rapid City Stevens @ Rapid City Central

O'Gorman @ Harrisburg

Sioux Falls Washington @ Brandon Valley

10 Reasons NOT To Move To Sioux Falls ;)

Sioux Falls is a special place. There is really no place else in the world quite like it. It is a unique spot of shining joy on the edge of the plains. But, if someone is planning to move here, there are a few things to know...


From Frybread to Pheasants - Here are South Dakota's Official State Things

Every state in our nation has chosen things that represent the state in one way or another to be official state things. Like a flower, or animal. South Dakota is no different.

The Mount Rushmore has a state flower. But did you know we also have a state tree and a state fish? Yes, we even have a state code.

Here is what we have so far in Wyoming. Thanks to the South Dakota Secretary of State's Office for the info:
Filed Under: Class AAA, Football, High School Football, Lincoln High School, Patriots, Poll, preps, Rankings, ranks, SD, sd media, sd preps, sioux empire, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls