Iowa State Announces Sioux Falls Native JT Rock to Redshirt

Sioux Falls native and Lincoln standout JT Rock has begun his freshman season in Ames at Iowa State.

The newcomer received the news from Coach TJ Otzelberger on Wednesday that he and one other player will be redshirted for the upcoming season.

Rock was originally part of the 2024 recruiting class for the Cyclones, but reclassified over the summer to begin this fall in Ames.

Per the release from the Cyclone athletic department:

Iowa State head men's basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has announced the plans to redshirt a pair of freshmen for the 2023-24 season. JT Rock and Jelani Hamilton will sit out their initial year in Ames. Rock, the youngest player on an NCAA Division I men's basketball roster this season, reclassified and enrolled a year early at Iowa State.

Rock was one of the best players to ever call Sioux Falls home, and was a very highly rated recruit out of high school.

Last season, he finished with an average of 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 4.5 blocks per game as a Junior.

The seven-footer's college career will take at least one more season to officially begin, as the Cyclones gear up for what should be another strong season this Winter.

Iowa State officially opens the 2023-24 campaign on Monday when they play host to UW-Green Bay at Hilton Coliseum.

Source: Cyclones.com

