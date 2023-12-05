Here are the Bowl Games Featuring Area Teams This Season

College Football Bowl season is (just about) upon us.

Several area programs had strong seasons and earned a bowl berth in the coming weeks.

The College Football Playoff will begin on January 1st with the Semifinals before the National Championship game concludes the season on January 8th from Houston.

In case you missed it, here are this year's CFP teams and seeds:

1) Michigan Wolverines

2) Washington Huskies

3) Texas Longhorns

4) Alabama Crimson Tide

As far as our area teams go, here are the bowls with a local interest:

Tuesday, December 26th - Quick Lane Bowl - Detroit, MI

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Bowling Green Falcons - 1:00 kickoff time

Friday, December 29th - AutoZone Liberty Bowl - Memphis, TN

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Memphis Tigers - 2:30 kickoff time

Saturday, December 30th - Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl - Tucson, AZ

Wyoming Cowboys vs. Toledo Rockets - 3:30 kickoff time

Monday, January 1st - Cheez-It Citrus Bowl - Orlando, FL

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Tennessee Volunteers - 12:00 kickoff time

Here is one last look at the College Football playoff details this season:

*All times Eastern

attachment-Screenshot 2023-12-05 154115 loading...

Don't miss out on any of the action. Stay tuned for bowl games that will be on the broadcast schedule of ESPN Sioux Falls.

You can listen to ESPN Sioux Falls locally on 102.3 FM or AM 1000!

Source: ESPN.com

