Here are the Bowl Games Featuring Area Teams This Season

Here are the Bowl Games Featuring Area Teams This Season

Shutterstock

College Football Bowl season is (just about) upon us.

Several area programs had strong seasons and earned a bowl berth in the coming weeks.

The College Football Playoff will begin on January 1st with the Semifinals before the National Championship game concludes the season on January 8th from Houston.

Get our free mobile app

In case you missed it, here are this year's CFP teams and seeds:

1) Michigan Wolverines

2) Washington Huskies

3) Texas Longhorns

4) Alabama Crimson Tide

As far as our area teams go, here are the bowls with a local interest:

Tuesday, December 26th - Quick Lane Bowl - Detroit, MI

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Bowling Green Falcons - 1:00 kickoff time

 

Friday, December 29th - AutoZone Liberty Bowl - Memphis, TN

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Memphis Tigers - 2:30 kickoff time

 

Saturday, December 30th - Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl - Tucson, AZ

Wyoming Cowboys vs. Toledo Rockets - 3:30 kickoff time

 

Monday, January 1st - Cheez-It Citrus Bowl - Orlando, FL

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Tennessee Volunteers - 12:00 kickoff time

 

Here is one last look at the College Football playoff details this season:

*All times Eastern

loading...

Don't miss out on any of the action. Stay tuned for bowl games that will be on the broadcast schedule of ESPN Sioux Falls.

You can listen to ESPN Sioux Falls locally on 102.3 FM or AM 1000!

Source: ESPN.com

10 South Dakota Myths Even Some Natives Believe

Have you ever notice how much outsiders (and some insiders) get wrong about South Dakota? They believe and repeat some of these ridiculous South Dakota stereotypes.

SO, to do our part in educating folks, here's a list of some of the most ridiculous myths outsiders always believe South Dakota.

Gallery Credit: Andy Gott

Seven Mind-Blowing Wonders' of South Dakota

I think most of us have at least heard of the "Seven Wonders of the Modern World." We might not be able to rattle them off as easily as McDonald's value menu items, but chances are you've heard of at least some of them, right?

There's the Great Wall of ChinaChichén Itzá, a Mayan City on the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. The ancient city of Petra, in Jordan. Machu Picchu in Peru. Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio de Janeiro. The Colosseum in Rome, and finally, the Taj Mahal in Agra, India.

Every state in the nation is known for having a series of natural wonders and signature landmarks. So, I thought I would come up with my own list of the "Seven Wonders of South Dakota."

The following is what I consider to be the signature landmarks, monuments, and natural wonders that are synonymous with the great state of South Dakota. I tried to give both sides of the state a little love while comprising this list.

You might have a few additions...
.
Let's get started. The Seven Wonders of South Dakota:

15 Free Things to Do with Kids in Sioux Falls

"What are we gonna do with these kids?" A question every parent askes, especially in the summer. And it's always better if what you do with the kids is free.

Sioux Falls is a small city full of big fun for all ages, and a lot of it is free. We have world-class parks, museums, live music and so much more. Here's a handy list of 15 free things for you and the kids to do in Sioux Falls.

Gallery Credit: Ben Kuhns

Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, South Dakota, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls