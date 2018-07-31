Brad Ziegler Headed Back to Arizona Diamondbacks

Right-handed reliever Brad Ziegler has been traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks, who bolstered their bullpen for the pennant race and gave up Double-A reliever Tommy Eveld to the Miami Marlins.

Ziegler, 38, is 1-5 with a 3.98 ERA this season. His ERA was 7.88 on June 1, but since then he has allowed two runs in 28 innings.

He's in the final year of a $16 million, two-year contract, which made the cost-conscious Marlins willing to trade him since they're in last place in the NL East. Arizona is battling the Dodgers and Rockies for the NL West lead.

The right-handed Eveld, 24, has a 1.11 ERA in 35 games in the minor leagues this season. He's a native of the Miami area.

Ziegler had 30 saves for the Diamondbacks in 2015. The following year, he was traded to Boston before signing with the Marlins.

