Minnesota Takes Finale in Seattle, Off Thursday Before Arizona

The Minnesota Twins remain in first place in the American League Central Division (37-28) with a 2.5-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians. Five ahead of the Chicago White Sox.

In Thursday's finale, the Twins saw Sonny Gray work out of a runner on 3rd no-out jam in the 3rd and tossed 5 shutout innings in his return from the injured list. The Twin's offense came around late, scoring 5 runs in the final 3 innings as they blank Seattle 5-0 and take the series.

Five Twins relievers completed the combined five-hitter.

The Mariners finished the game 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

The Twins are off Thursday, then start a three-game series at Arizona. Devin Smeltzer (3-0, 2.38 ERA) will start for Minnesota against the Diamondbacks’ Madison Bumgarner (2-6, 3.50).

Minnesota Twins baseball is on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

