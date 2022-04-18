Brady, Rodgers, Mahomes, Allen To Tee It Up

The only place you'll see four of the last five NFL MVPs competing at the same time and same place this year is on a golf course.

This year's version of Capital One's The Match will feature a foursome of Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. The 12-hole exhibition will take place on June 1 (6:30 p.m. ET on TNT) at Wynn Las Vegas, the only golf course on the Las Vegas Strip.

It will be the old guard against the youngsters with Brady and Rodgers versus Mahomes and Allen, Turner Sports announced on Monday.

Brady and Rodgers played in The Match last year but as opponents. They were paired with PGA Tour stars Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau last July in Big Sky, Montana. Rodgers and DeChambeau won the match, with Rodgers clinching the victory by making a 12-foot putt on the 16th hole.

There have been five previous editions of Capital One's The Match that have raised nearly $33 million for various charitable organizations, according to Turner Sports.