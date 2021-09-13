Brandon Hometown Days Fill Pioneer Park This Weekend

Want to add one more small-town celebration to your list of 2021 events? Then save the date Saturday, September 18 for the 13th Annual Brandon Hometown Days.

Now that the kids have a few weeks of school behind them, getting acquainted with new friends and teachers, everyone is invited to a free fun day at Pioneer Park sponsored by the Brandon Valley Optimist Club.

The day begins early at 9:00 AM with disc golf and 3 on 3 basketball. If you like to throw bags, the bean bags open at 11:00 AM. Other fun activities include a giant Jenga, hayrides, inflatables, laser tag, Nerf Archery range, Touch a Truck, plus a game trailer.

Your family can spend the entire day at the park and there's no need to leave for lunch. You will have plenty of food truck choices.

Live on-stage entertainment includes:

12:00-12:45: Rockin Red Show

1:00-1:45: Burnnie the Bunny Show

2:00-2:45 CharActors Show

3:00-3:45 Rockin Red Show

4:00-4:45: CharActors Show

5:00-6:00 The Tells

If you do have to leave and go home to feed and let the dog out, come back with your lawn chairs for the movie in the park beginning at 6:30 PM.

The Brandon Valley Optimist Club is well supportive of their community and continues to make Brandon Hometown Days a successful event year after year.