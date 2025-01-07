Brandon Valley Surges in Latest South Dakota HS BKB Poll
With a new year comes a new set of South Dakota High School basketball rankings to analyze, and one area program made quite the leap this week.
The Brandon Valley Lynx Boys went from the 5th rated team in AA all the way to #3 in this week's SD Media poll.
Here's a look at the latest rankings:
Boys
Class AA
1. Mitchell (15) 5-0 75 1
2. Lincoln 5-0 60 2
3. Brandon Valley 4-1 44 5
4. Harrisburg 3-1 17 RV
5. Spearfish 5-0 11 RV
Receiving votes: Washington 9, O’Gorman 7, Jefferson 1, Tea Area 1.
Class A
1. SF Christian (14) 4-0 74 1
2. Hamlin (1) 3-1 56 2
3. Dakota Valley 5-0 43 3
4. RC Christian 7-0 35 4
5. Lennox 4-1 8 T-5
Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 5, Clark/Willow Lake 2, West Central 1, Vermillion 1.
Class B
1. Castlewood (11) 4-1 69 1
2. Dell Rapids St. Mary (4) 5-0 64 2
3. Viborg-Hurley 5-1 47 3
4. Leola/Frederick Area 5-0 27 T-5
5. Howard 5-2 6 T-5
Receiving votes: Wessington Springs 5, Dupree 5, Gregory 2.
Girls
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (14) 4-0 74 1
2. Washington (1) 6-0 60 2
3. Brandon Valley 4-1 46 3
4. Stevens 6-1 30 4
5. Spearfish 3-2 6 5
Receiving votes: Brookings 4, Aberdeen Central 3, Harrisburg 2.
Class A
1. SF Christian (13) 7-0 71 1
2. Vermillion 5-1 51 2
3. Wagner 5-0 41 4
4. Mahpiya Luta (2) 6-0 35 5
5. Hamlin 4-1 18 2
Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 8, Elk Point-Jefferson 1.
Class B
1. Centerville (15) 7-0 75 1
2. Parkston 6-0 58 3
3. Lyman 4-0 44 4
4. Ethan 4-1 27 RV
5. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 3-2 5 2
Receiving votes: Andes Central/Dakota Christian 4, Dell Rapids St. Mary 3, Corsica-Stickney 3, Harding County 2, Colman-Egan 2, Castlewood 1, Kadoka Area 1.