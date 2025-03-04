Brandon Valley Leaps to #2 in Latest South Dakota Prep BKB Poll

We are rapidly approaching the postseason in South Dakota High School Basketball, and we have our final SD Media prep poll of the season.

The Brandon Valley Lynx Boys were the big mover this week, jumping up two spots to #2 in the Class AA Rankings.

Here's a look at the latest and final poll of the season:

Get our free mobile app

Boys

Class AA

1. Lincoln (19) 19-1 95 1

2. Brandon Valley 17-3 66 4

3. Harrisburg 17-3 65 3

4. Mitchell 17-3 38 2

5. Huron 14-6 19 RV

Receiving votes: O’Gorman 1, Washington 1.

Class A

1. SF Christian (19) 19-1 95 1

2. Hamlin 18-2 76 2

3. RC Christian 18-2 51 3

4. West Central 17-3 43 4

5. Lennox 16-4 12 5

Receiving votes: Clark/Willow Lake 4, Vermillion 3, Groton Area 1.

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (17) 18-2 93 1

2. Castlewood (2) 18-2 78 2

3. Dell Rapids St. Mary 19-1 57 3

4. Wessington Springs 18-2 32 4

5. Leola/Frederick Area 18-2 17 5

Receiving votes: Gregory 7, Aberdeen Christian 1.

Girls

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (19) 20-0 95 1

2. Brandon Valley 18-2 76 2

3. Washington 17-3 57 3

4. Stevens 15-5 31 4

5. Spearfish 16-4 23 5

Receiving votes: Mitchell 2, Pierre 1.

For the latest on South Dakota High School basketball, including postseason seeding and schedules, visit GoBound here.

Top 2025 NFL Defensive Free Agents Gallery Credit: Bert Remien