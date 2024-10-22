Brandon Valley Takes Top Spot in South Dakota HS FB Poll

The Brandon Valley Lynx handed the Harrisburg Tigers their first loss of the season on Friday, and now they're taking their spot atop the latest Class 11AAA rankings.

The Lynx at 8-0 are currently the class of 11AAA football in South Dakota and received all 19 first place votes. The Tigers fell down just one spot to #2 in the rankings.

Here is the entirety of the poll from SD Media:

Class 11AAA

1. Brandon Valley (19) 8-0 95 2

2. Harrisburg 7-1 75 1

3. Lincoln 7-1 58 3

4. Jefferson 6-2 38 4

5. O’Gorman 4-4 19 5

Class 11AA

1. Yankton (17) 6-2 93 1

2. Watertown (2) 6-2 73 3

3. Brookings 6-2 59 4

4. Spearfish 6-2 32 2

5. Pierre 4-4 25 RV

Receiving votes: Tea Area 3.

Class 11A

1. SF Christian (19) 8-0 95 1

2. Lennox 7-1 76 2

3. Dell Rapids 6-2 56 3

4. West Central 5-3 39 4

5. Dakota Valley 5-3 15 5

Receiving votes: Madison 4.

Class 11B

1. Winner (17) 8-0 93 1

2. Sioux Valley (2) 8-0 77 2

3. Elk Point-Jefferson 6-2 50 3

4. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 6-2 43 5

5. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6-2 18 4

Receiving votes: Clark/Willow Lake 3, Mobridge-Pollock 1.

Class 9AA

1. Parkston (16) 8-0 92 1

2. Hamlin (3) 8-0 79 2

3. Elkton-Lake Benton 7-1 55 3

4. Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 7-1 26 5

5. Hill City 7-1 14 RV

Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 13, Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 5, Kimball/White Lake 1.

Class 9A

1. Howard (19) 8-0 95 1

2. Wall 8-0 73 2

3. Warner 8-0 58 3

4. Wolsey-Wessington 7-1 39 4

5. Harding County/Bison 7-1 19 5

Receiving votes: Ipswich 1.

Class 9B

1. Avon (14) 7-1 89 1

2. Faulkton Area (4) 6-2 71 2

3. Dell Rapids St. Mary (1) 7-1 65 3

4. Sully Buttes 7-1 38 4

5. Corsica-Stickney 6-2 17 RV

Receiving votes: Canistota 5.

There is just one week remaining in the regular season for 11AAA football here in South Dakota. The Brandon Valley Lynx take on #4 Sioux Falls Jefferson on Thursday, a 5:00 kickoff time from Howard Wood Field here in Sioux Falls.

