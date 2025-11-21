If you've been following South Dakota High School football at all over the past few seasons, then you're familiar with the name Brody Schafer.

The tremendous young Quarterback at Sioux Falls Lincoln High School was recently offered by South Dakota State, and it didn't take long for him to come to a decision.

Fresh off of another deep run in the Class 11AAA playoffs, Schafer announced his future plans on Friday afternoon on Twitter.

Schafer was named on Friday to the All-State team in 11AAA, and was also honored as the MaxPreps South Dakota Player of the Year:

Schafer now is set to join the Jackrabbits as part of Coach Dan Jackson's 2027 recruiting class. There are currently no other listed commits for 2027 at 247Sports.com at present.

Schafer and the Lincoln Patriots now gear up for another title run in 2026. The team won back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024.

Sources: Zack_Poff MaxPreps on Twitter and Brody4Schafer Twitter