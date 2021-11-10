This week in the state of South Dakota, the University of South Dakota will host South Dakota State University in the biggest rivalry in the state on Saturday at the Dakota Dome.

Leading up to the game, many throughout South Dakota are debating who will win on the football field, while a recent report from WalletHub has already settled the argument over who hails from the better sports town.

The city of Brookings has outshined Vermillion in that report by over 100 spots, with Brookings coming in at No. 106 and Vermillion landing at No. 243.

Back in February of 2021, Brookings was also ranked higher than Vermillion as the best football city in the state as well.

In determining the rankings for all the cities throughout the United States, WalletHub compared 392 small to large cities across the five biggest sports in the country.

The sports that were included in the valuation of the report included football, basketball, soccer, baseball, and hockey.

Factors that were included in the research were ticket prices, fan involvement, friendliness, attendance numbers, and more.

For the complete list of rankings from WalletHub on 2021's Best Sports Cities in America, you can visit their website.