‘Cabaret’ Opens at The Premiere Playhouse

The Premiere Playhouse is ending its 2021-2022 season with Cabaret.

This marks the last show for Executive and Artistic Director, Robin Byrne. He is turning over the reigns to Oliver Mayes, who actually directed this production of Cabaret.

First and foremost, things to know going into this show, Cabaret is not a 'happy' musical. It deals with a lot of adult themes including abortion, drug use, and anti-semitism. There is a lot of sexually suggestive dancing and innuendo. And the cast is scantily clad. Use your best judgment about what is appropriate for you and your family.

For those that may not know, Cabaret, is about an American writer, Clifford Bradshaw who goes to Berlin, Germany in the 1930s. He is befriended by Ernst Ludwig, who helps him rent a room from Fraulein Schneider. Ernst also takes Clifford to the Kit Kat Klub where he meets the main performer, Sally Bowles. Sally, down on her luck, invites herself to move in with Cliff and he eventually falls in love with her.

Through her, he is introduced to the underground burlesque and cabaret scene of Berlin and loves it! He's not getting much writing done though.

I know Cliff and Sally are supposed to be the main characters, but my favorite storyline is actually that of Fraulein Schneider, the landlady, and Herr Schultz, one of her renters and fruit vendor. They are played beautifully by Julie Sauer and Casey Kustak in this production.

They have a very enchanting relationship and even sing a song about a pineapple. They want to marry, but Herr Schultz is Jewish.

The political climate is changing and the good times can't last forever. The Nazis are taking over Germany and everyone's lives are changing fast.

Any good Cabaret is nothing without a great Emcee and this production has a fantastic Emcee in Patrick Simonsen! This was my first time seeing him on stage and he did not hold back as Emcee. (And looked so fierce!)

Sally Bowles was played by Madison Lukomski the night I was at the show and that role has most famously been played by Liza Minnelli. Big shoes to fill. Madison nailed her big song moments! I really felt her strife when she performed "Maybe This Time" and "Cabaret"!

Because the show takes place in Berlin, Germany, the actors are all using a German accent. At times, I had a hard time understanding exactly what was being said due to the accent. I had to really keep my listening ears on. That is my only minor complaint. Barely a complaint.

Cabaret certainly gave me pause to look at themes still relevant in today's current political arena.

Cabaret has shows Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from Thursday, May 12, 2022, through Sunday, May 22, 2022. All shows are 7 pm each night with 2 pm matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. All shows are at the Orpheum Theater Center downtown.

For more information about Cabaret or to purchase tickets, click here.