The Premiere Playhouse Announces Shows For 20th Season

The Premiere Playhouse is currently wrapping up the 19th season with Cabaret and is already looking ahead to season 20!

The 2022-2023 local theatre scene will have something for everybody!

The season will open in September with Mel Brooks's Young Frankenstein.

December will continue the tradition of A Christmas Carol.

February of 2023 will start a new tradition, The Premiere Premieres. The Premiere Premieres will be two one-act plays from local writers and performers. There will be a showcase and two plays will be chosen to 'premiere'.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella will hit the stage in April.

And, the finale of the 2022-2023 season will be none other than, Grease!

The Sioux Falls local theatre scene has had some big changes in the last few years. The Premiere Playhouse was formerly Sioux Empire Community Theatre. Robin Byrne was the Executive and Artistic Director during this transition and he has announced his departure. Oliver Mayes will be taking over and guiding the next season of shows.

On the opening night of 'Cabaret', Robin Byrne addressed the audience, "I'm leaving behind a very different community theatre from the one that I inherited. I wish Oliver and The Premiere Playhouse continued success for the future."

Be sure to keep an eye out on The Premiere Playhouse's social media and website for more about the auditions and tickets for the upcoming productions.

The Premiere Playhouse Season 20