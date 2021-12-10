A Christmas Carol opened in Sioux Falls at the community theatre, now known as The Premiere Playhouse, last weekend, December 2nd, however, there is still plenty of time to see this timeless classic.

A Christmas Carol is a beloved Holiday story about Ebenezer Scrooge, an old curmudgeon that is taught the true meaning of Christmas thanks to some paranormal visitors.

I had the pleasure of going to the performance last night (December 9) and I was shocked at how 'big' the production was.

Big is the best word I could think of for many reasons.

The cast itself was huge. I was in Mary Poppins a few years back and I think the casts were comparable in size. The set was impressive. It was big in scale, but it also moved! I love a revolving stage! It just adds a little something. The hair! The makeup! The costumes! All of it was impeccable. The period clothing was spot on. The hoop skirts on the ladies! The tails on the gentleman! I loved all of it! Not to mention, all of the Ghost's costumes and makeup were elaborate and perfect for the characters. The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come was literally big. Huge. Massive. You'll just have to see the show to know exactly what I mean. And lastly, it was big on heart! That Tim may be Tiny but he teaches us all a big lesson! 'God Bless Us, Every One.'

Tickets are going fast so don't hesitate! The remaining shows are tonight, Friday, December 10, and tomorrow, December 11 at 7 pm. There are also 2 pm matinees on Saturday, December 11, and Sunday, December 12. All shows are at the historic Orpheum Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls.

To purchase tickets, click here.

A Christmas Carol