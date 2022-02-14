Wands At The Ready! ‘Potted Potter’ Coming to Sioux Falls

Wizards, witches, and muggles alike will enjoy this one-of-a-kind show!

Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience will be coming to Sioux Falls' Orpheum Theatre for five shows!

Get our free mobile app

The show opens on February 18 at 7:30 p.m. and will have two shows Saturday and Sunday. February 19 at 2 and 7:30 p.m and February 20 at 1 and 4 p.m.

Potted Potter claims that it can summarize all seven Harry Potter books in just 70 minutes!

In a press release, the show is described as, "Written by former BBC Television hosts Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the play takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing, or 'potting,' all seven Harry Potter books into 70 madcap minutes, aided only by multiple costume changes, brilliant songs, ridiculous props, a special appearance from a fire-breathing dragon and a generous helping of Hogwarts magic. The show also invites audiences to engage with a real-life game of Quidditch, but according to Clarkson and Turner’s unique set of rules."

If you're not a huge Potter Head, don't worry. Even if you don't know which house you're in (I'm a Hufflepuff, in case you were wondering) or what a Horcrux is, the show promises something for everyone!

The show claims that it is appropriate for ages six to Dumbledore.

Tickets are still available at www.siouxfallsorpheum.com, the Washington Pavilion Box Office, or call 605-367-6000.

Note: this show does not include an intermission. It is just 70 minutes of non-stop Potter enchantment!