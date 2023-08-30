Will McNamara Start At QB Saturday For The Hawkeyes? [WATCH]

It's the first game of the season on Saturday in Iowa City, and already Hawkeye fans aren't sure who will start at quarterback. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz met the press on Tuesday and gave an update on the health of quarterback Cade McNamara.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that both Ferentz and McNamara were a bit cryptic about the quarterback's status for the season opener. While you might chalk up a bit of that to gamesmanship, the true reason might be that the Hawkeyes don't want their new starting quarterback to hurt himself even worse trying to give it a go against Utah State. The Gazette reports that Ferentz told reporters that McNamara has been cleared medically to play, but that "he can't put a percentage on where he's at right now." Ferentz added they have to look at how effective McNamara can be.

Ferentz was asked if the term 'questionable' was appropriate for McNamara, the coach replied "Absolutely." As for the quarterback himself, the Gazette reports that McNamara stated that any decision will "come down to the coaches and the medical staff." The Michigan transfer suffered a muscle injury during Iowa's August 12 open practice. The Gazette reports that McNamara returned to practice last week.

Get our free mobile app

If McNamara does miss time, Wisconsin transfer Deacon Hill would be the presumed starter for the Hawkeyes, according to the Gazette. Hill is listed as the number two quarterback on the Iowa depth chart but has yet to attempt a pass in a game during his college career.

Most Memorable Moments of the 2022 Iowa Football Season Iowa finished the season 8-5, including a 21-0 shutout win over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. The 2022 season will be remembered as one that was carried by the defense while its offense struggled mightily throughout the season.