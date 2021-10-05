Candy Corn’s Secret Ingredient? Bug Secretion.

The waxy snack that can divide a Halloween party faster than vaxxed vs. un-vaxxed, candy corn is either a hit or miss. We already know that the triangular treats are made of sugar, corn syrup, salt, sesame oil, honey, and a bunch of artificial stuff. But there is one ingredient that we didn't know about and it's just...eeewww.

According to USA Today, the waxy outer glaze is actually made from...ready?...bug secretions. Seriously. The "confectioners' glaze" that coats the colorful treat contains "lac-resin" -- a goo that a tropical critter called the lac bug secretes to protect itself.

The resin is scraped off the plants and naturally, some bugs come with it. Lac coating also used in some paints to create a shiny finish. I'm okay with this stuff on my walls, but in my tummy? Hard pass.

But before we think that it's just the candy corn getting all the attention, it's also found in Milk Duds and Whoppers.

