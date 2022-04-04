Cardinals Albert Pujols to Make 22nd Opening Day Start

If you have watched Major League Baseball over the last two decades, you've been treated to the excellence of Albert Pujols on and off the field.

That all appears to be coming to an end after this season as the future Hall of Famer joined his old team in St. Louis for one final swan song.

This season will be full of all kinds of celebrations for Pujols and he will make his 22nd consecutive Opening Day start to kick off the festivities.

Pujols will obviously be in a different role than he was when he was staring for the Cardinals in his first stop in St. Louis but the excitement around his return his huge.

He will mainly be the DH all season long as the National League has now added that position after the latest MLB collective bargaining agreement.

The St. Louis Cardinals will open their season this week against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, April 7.

For more information on Major League Baseball, all the 2022 schedules and news surrounding the league, you can visit their website.