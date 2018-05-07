Cardinals Catcher has Surgery after Ball Hits Him in the Junk

Any guy who has ever walked this planet knows how tough it can be to get hit in the mid section.

Usually though after a few minutes of pain, it starts to subside and you can go on with daily activities.

That wasn't the case though for St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina who took a foul tip to his junk this weekend and had to have emergency surgery.

The play happened while he was behind the plate against the Chicago Cubs.

Molina is one of the toughest players in Major League Baseball so to see him in that kind of pain, you knew it was a serious injury.