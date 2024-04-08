Discover Your Next Career In South Dakota This Week
You can start updating your resume and put a shine on your shoes for the next hiring events in South Dakota. Yankton, Rapid City, and Aberdeen will host potential employees to fill positions this month.
Find Your Next Career In South Dakota
Hire the Hills
Live and work surrounded by the beautiful Black Hills in western South Dakota. Hire the Hills virtual hiring event this month is set for Wednesday, April 10 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
South Dakota Is Hiring
Tour de Yankton
On Tuesday, April 16 job seekers can log on to the virtual Tour de Yankton Area Hiring Event from 3:00-5:00 PM.
Live, Work, Play In South Dakota
Hub City Area Hires
Join the growing workforce in northcentral South Dakota and find your next career in the Aberdeen area on Thursday, April 25 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
