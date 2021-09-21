Cause of 25 State Salmonella Outbreak Remains a Mystery

The origins of a recent salmonella outbreak that has infected over a hundred people across the United States, including one in South Dakota, remain a mystery to health officials.

According to USA Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still hasn't pinpointed the cause of the wave of illnesses, which have impacted 127 people in 25 states, including South Dakota.

The first cases were reported on August 3 and have resulted in the hospitalizations of 18 people.

Residents of Texas (45 cases) and Minnesota (13 cases) have been responsible for nearly half of the reported cases, with the infected ranging in age from less than a year old to 82 years old. Slightly more than half of the cases (59%) involve women.

Officials say there is a concern that the number of sick people is likely much higher since some people recover from illness without medical care and aren't tested for salmonella.

According to a statement by the CDC, local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick and have determined that people in multiple states ate at the same restaurant and became ill.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, vomiting, fever, stomach cramps, and dehydration, which can begin six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria, according to the CDC. Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days.

