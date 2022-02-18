College Football Playoff to Remain at 4 Teams Until After 2025

After months of lengthy debates and multiple meetings about expansion, the College Football Playoff will remain at four teams through the end of its current 12-year contract, which expires following the 2025 season, CFP executive director Bill Hancock announced Friday.

By choosing to remain at four teams for four more years, the 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame have forfeited roughly $450 million in potential revenue.

"I've always said the money was secondary and this proves it," American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco said. "Obviously we're forgoing that. We all know it. It's something you would have liked to have had because you can use a lot of that for student-athlete health and well-being and the other things, but the feeling was that the most important thing was getting a format that everybody could agree on."

2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama Getty Images loading...

On Wednesday afternoon, the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick held a critical videoconference in which they determined they could not come to a unanimous agreement on the proposed 12-team format that was made public on June 10. They made a recommendation to the CFP's board of managers, which is comprised of 11 presidents and chancellors who have the ultimate authority over the playoff, to stay with the current four-team field through the duration of the current contract.

The CFP's board of managers held a videoconference on Thursday and approved the recommendation.

In order for the playoff to expand before the current contract expires, the 10 FBS commissioners and Swarbrick would have had to unanimously agree to the expansion. ACC commissioner Jim Phillips stated publicly in mid-January that his conference was united in its stance that "this is not the right time for expansion." He said the sport first needs to consider the impacts of name, image and likeness rules, the transfer portal and an NCAA governance structure that is undergoing a major overhaul.

2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama Getty Images loading...

The CFP also has yet to officially announce the host cities for the final two seasons of the current contract, though ESPN has previously reported the playoff is considering Las Vegas and Miami.

The 2023 national title game will be held Jan. 9 in Los Angeles, followed by Houston on Jan. 8, 2024.

Get our free mobile app