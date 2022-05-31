Charges Dropped Against Broncos Wideout Jerry Jeudy

Earlier this month, Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested on charges of second degree criminal tampering.

Today, charges in the case against the veteran wide receiver have been dropped, per an article from ProFootballTalk.

Jeudy spent one night in jail as a result of the initial arrest per ESPN.com:

Jeudy, 23, was arrested May 12 and initially charged with second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer -- a misdemeanor. Jeudy spent a night in Arapahoe County jail, per Colorado law, and was later released on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond and was allowed to have contact with the victim in the case, who is the mother of his 1-month-old child.

Jeudy missed a total of six games last season, and will look to have a rebound in year number three this Fall with the Broncos after an injury plagued second season.

In two seasons, Jeudy has 1,323 yards and 3 receiving touchdowns.

Sources: ESPN.comPro Football Talk, and Pro Football Reference

