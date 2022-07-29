Charles Barkley Makes His Decision on LIV vs. TNT

Charles Barkley Makes His Decision on LIV vs. TNT

Many in the sports world have been very intrigued about the upcoming decision by Charles Barkley on whether or not he was going to be leaving TNT for the LIV Golf Tour to continue his broadcasting career.

That decision has now been made.

On Friday, Barkley thanked Greg Norman and the LIV Golf Series while also committing to Turner Sports and TNT for the rest of his career.

According to the New York Post, Barkley had this to say about his current situation.

"I want to thank Greg Norman and LIV for their interest in me. I wish those guys great success and nothing but the best. But, in my best interest, and being fair to Turner -- because Turner and basketball have given me every single thing in my life -- It is best for me to move on and I'm staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career."

Barkley will now return to his NBA coverage and NCAA Tournament coverage with Turner Sports moving forward.

For now, this puts to bed one of the biggest names linked to LIV and we'll see who they target next.

 

