Check Out The Rustic Family Room In This Huge Sioux Falls Home

I'm a fan of the Riverview Heights area of Sioux Falls. It's like a little wooded area right in the heart of Sioux Falls. Bordered by Kiwanis Avenue on the west, Western Avenue to the east (got that?), 18th Street to the north, and 22nd Street to the south, Riverview Heights features some of the most desirable properties in Sioux Falls. The streets wind through the neighborhood with houses tucked in between trees, it feels like you are in the country.

On Zillow, I found this incredible "estate" in Riverview Heights. I say estate because it is just that. Imagine over 11,000 square feet of total living space sitting on over an acre that is only minutes from downtown Sioux Falls and the Empire Mall in the mature central-ish part of Sioux Falls. To get similar square footage and lot size, you would most likely have to look on the edge of town.

Since this is an "estate", you will find all the typical amenities that would be found in an executive-level home starting with two separate properties, the main home, and a guest house. The property features an in-ground pool and hot tub and a 9+ stall garage.

The main home is 8,000 square feet and features 7 bedrooms and 7 baths. Each bedroom has its own bathroom! The master "wing" has its own executive office, gym, kitchenette with sitting area, a spa-like bathroom with two walk-in closets. The huge family room with its wood paneling and large fireplace offers a rustic feel like you would find at a ski lodge.

At 3000 square feet, the guest house is larger than most main homes in Sioux Falls. Featuring four bedrooms and three baths along with a four-season room, your guests will be more comfortable here than in any hotel.

Riverview Heights Home

