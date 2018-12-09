Chicago Bulls Make Wrong Kind of History on Saturday Night

The Chicago Bulls have had a rough season that has seen them absorb a rash of injuries, the firing of their head coach and now they have found themselves on the wrong side of history.

On Saturday night, the Bulls lost to the Boston Celtics by 56 points, the worst in the history of the Bulls organization.

Previously, the Bulls had lost by 53 points to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 8, 2001.

The Bulls now fall to 6-21 overall and 4-10 at home.

On the flip side of things, the Celtics 56 point win was historic for them as well.

That victory was the largest in the storied history of Boston, surpassing a 51 point win over the Philadelphia Warriors way back in 1962.

Boston improved to 15-10 overall with the blowout win over the Bulls.