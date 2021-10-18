Chicago Cubs Hire a New General Manager

The Chicago Cubs had a 2021 to forget after not only did the team not perform on the field, they also had to dismantle their team in the process.

The Cubs look so different on the field and in the front office compared to the group they had when they won the World Series just a short few years ago.

Get our free mobile app

During the 2021 season, Chicago had to trade away Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez all who were instrumental in the Cubs historic success.

Those moves came after the Cubs moved on from front office guru Theo Epstein and manager Joe Maddon.

Now the team has found their new architect to hopefully turn this organization back around again and complete annually for the World Series.

The Cubs have hired Carter Hawkins as their new General Manager according to a release from the team.

Hawkins comes from the Cleveland Indians where he worked in various roles for the organization and learned a very analytically driven style to conducting business in Major League Baseball.

Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer raved about the hire in the teams release.

"I am thrilled to bring Carter into our organization. He has earned a fantastic reputation as a leader through hard work, open-mindedness, humility and intelligence. I enjoyed getting to know him throughout the interview process, and it quickly became clear that we share the same passion for team building. I look forward to partnering with him to build the next great Cubs team."

For more information on the Chicago Cubs, their current roster and their 2022 schedule, you can visit the team website.