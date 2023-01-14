Chicago Cubs to Add Ryne Sandberg Statue Outside Wrigley Field
The Chicago Cubs are going to be honoring one of their best players in franchise history with a bit of immortality outside their stadium.
The Cubs are going to be putting up a statue out front of Wrigley Field in 2024 honoring Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg.
The 10 time All Star played for the Chicago Cubs for 15 years and is one of the most beloved Cubs of all time.
Other former Cubs stars to have statues outside Wrigley Field include Ron Santo, Billy Williams, Ernie Banks, Fergie Jenkins and legendary play by play announcer Harry Caray.
For more information on the Chicago Cubs, their current roster and their 2023 regular season schedule, you can visit their team website.
