Chiefs Could Be Without Key Defender vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Kansas City Chiefs have predictably been one of the best teams in the NFL thus far this season. They'll face a tough test in a hostile environment on Sunday against the Vikings in Minneapolis.

Now, they might have to do so without one of their top defenders, too.

Linebacker Nick Bolton may not be able to suit up for the Chiefs on Sunday, and that would be a big loss for the defending Super Bowl Champs.

Per Pro Football Talk:

After missing the last two games with an ankle injury, linebacker Nick Bolton is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. Bolton was a limited participant in all three practices this week.

Bolton has been a fast-ascending star during his short time in Kansas City, arriving as an early draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Since that time, in just over two seasons, Bolton has accumulated 307 total tackles, 2 sacks, 2 inteceptions, and a forced fumble in 35 regular season games.

Casual fans will remember Bolton's Super Bowl heroics last season, when he finished with 8 tackles, and recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the Chiefs win.

Kansas City visits Minnesota on Sunday, a 3:25 start time on CBS.

Sources: Pro Football Talk

