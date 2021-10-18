Chris Stapleton’s Sioux Falls Concert Postponed…Again

There was another concert scheduled this past weekend in the Sioux Empire at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. This huge concert was originally planned for August of 2020 and was postponed once already due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, fans of this country artist are going to have to wait a little bit longer for this show.

Chris Stapleton made the tough announcement on Saturday, October 16th to once again reschedule his Sioux Falls concert. This news became public just hours before the doors were set to open and ready to welcome guests to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center for a great night of country music.

Despite crews preparing the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center for Chris Stapleton's show, the country artist had to put his health first in order to guarantee a great concert for his fans.

In a statement from Chris, he explains that his voice was really not where it needs to be for the performance.

To all my friends in Sioux Falls, I am sorry to let you know that I am unable to perform tonight's show due to laryngitis. I want you all to know this wasn't a decision we made lightly. I was hoping that my voice would improve with time today, but it has only gotten worse. We sincerely apologize to every ticket holder & hope to see you all on the rescheduled date, 11.14.2021. We love you and appreciate your understanding. - Chris Stapleton

The new Sioux Falls date for Chris Stapleton's show will be on Sunday, November 14th.

The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and Chris Stapleton are encouraging all ticket-holders to keep their tickets for the new date! However, refunds will be available as of Monday, October 18th.

Get well soon Chris! Sioux Falls cannot wait to welcome you back to the Sioux Empire!

