Cluff’s Career Night Lifts SDSU Jackrabbits Over Denver

Oscar Cluff continues to get better and better as we move deeper into the College Basketball season.

The Australia native and Washington State transfer has been a double-double machine thus far this season, and he ascended to new heights last night in the Summit League opener for the Jacks.

Cluff posted career highs in both points and rebounds last night as the Jacks started out the conference slate with a big 91-70 home win over the Pioneers.

Per GoJacks.com: The Pioneers jumped out a 6-2 lead in the opening moments of the contest, but a 10-0 Jackrabbit scoring run erased the Denver start less than four minutes into both teams' Summit League openers. South Dakota State only built off its advantage from that point. The Jackrabbits shot 53.1% from the floor, including a 6-for-14 clip from 3-point range, during the first half en route to extending their lead to 46-19 at the break. Denver was held out of the score column for the final 3:51 of the first half. The 27-point lead at halftime was SDSU's largest this season while it held Denver to a season-low point total in the opening 20 minutes. The Pioneers worked their way into the deficit and got it to a 59-47 margin with 11:21 remaining. The Jacks responded by scoring eight consecutive points and SDSU never allowed Denver to put together a threat again. The Jackrabbits improved to 10-6 overall in the win and are 1-0 to begin conference play. Denver fell to 6-10 as they were handed a loss to open Summit League action. South Dakota State had a near historical night provided by senior Oscar Cluff . The Jackrabbit center produced career highs of 30 points and 19 rebounds. His 30-point performance came on an 11-for-14 clip from the floor and 7 of 8 mark at the free throw line. His rebound total was the seventh highest single game mark in program history and most by a Jackrabbit since Mike Daum in 2019. Cluff was a lone rebound away from becoming the fourth men's Division I player to register a 20-point, 20-rebound game this season. He was joined in double digit scoring by Owen Larson (12), Matthew Mors (11) and Stoney Hadnot (11). Joe Sayler grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds and also scored eight points. Larson and Kalen Garry dished out four assists apiece. UP NEXT

South Dakota State makes its first Summit League road trip next week. The Jackrabbits travel to St. Paul, Minn., to face the Tommies first on Wednesday at 8 p.m. They follow that with a trip to Omaha to take on the Mavericks on Saturday.

Source: GoJacks.com

