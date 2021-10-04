College Football’s AP Top 25 poll – Here Comes Iowa!

The AP Top 25 college football poll is out, and after a wild weekend of games, there's some movement high in the rankings. One of those is the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Iowa is gearing up for its biggest home game since the 1980s, Cincinnati has its highest ranking in 12 years, and Clemson is on the outside looking in at The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since 2014.

Alabama and Georgia are the only constants during this topsy-turvy college football season. They held down the top two spots for a fifth straight week in the AP Top 25.

The Crimson Tide received 53 of a possible 62 first-place votes Sunday, with the Bulldogs picking up the rest.

AP Top 25

First-place votes in parentheses.

SCHOOL RECORD

1. Alabama (53) 5-0

2. Georgia (9) 5-0

3. Iowa 5-0

4. Penn St. 5-0

5. Cincinnati 4-0

6. Oklahoma 5-0

7. Ohio St. 4-1

8. Oregon 4-1

9. Michigan 5-0

10. BYU 5-0

11. Michigan St. 5-0

12. Oklahoma St. 5-0

13. Arkansas 4-1

14. Notre Dame 4-1

15. Coastal Carolina 5-0

16. Kentucky 5-0

17. Mississippi 3-1

18. Auburn 4-1

19. Wake Forest 5-0

20. Florida 3-2

21. Texas 4-1

22. Arizona St. 4-1

23. NC State 4-1

24. SMU 5-0

25. San Diego St. 4