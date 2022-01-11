Concert Announcement: Megadeth and Lamb of God

On Sunday, April 24, 2022, the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls will rock with Megadeth and Lamb of God.

The show begins at 6:00 PM with special guests Trivium and In Flames.

Originally scheduled in 2020, the tour resumed in 2021 and now includes a stop here in Sioux Falls.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at all ticket outlets.

MEGADETH has taken its place as one of metal’s most influential and respected acts—not to mention among its most successful. They have gone on to sell more than 38 million albums worldwide, earning numerous accolades including a 2017 GRAMMY® Award for “Best Metal Performance” for the title track “Dystopia,” 12 GRAMMY® nominations, and scoring five consecutive platinum albums.

LAMB OF GOD propelled heavy metal into the new millennium two decades ago with the prophetically titled New American Gospel. They followed with 2003’s As the Palaces Burn, which made the Rolling Stone list of the Top 100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time.

TRIVIUM’s tenth album In The Court Of The Dragon arrived in 2021. The band and album have been praised by and featured in mainstream outlets like The New York Times, NPR, Forbes, Billboard, TechCrunch, and Kotaku, as well as Guitar World, Revolver, Alternative Press, and more.

IN FLAMES are less of a band than they are a musical institution in the heavy music world. Since helping create Sweden's legendary “Gothenburg Sound” three decades ago to their current status as melodic metal monoliths, the act has constantly eschewed trends to forge their musical path, having been prevented from joining the initial leg of the METAL TOUR OF THE YEAR due to travel restrictions, they are primed and ready to bring their inimitable brand of metal to the stage on this upcoming run in support of the 20th Anniversary re-release of their landmark album ‘Clayman’ and 2019 album ‘I, The Mask’.

Megadeth and Lamb of God 2022 North American Tour Dates:

Sat Apr 09 Las Vegas, NV Michelob Ultra Arena

Sun Apr 10 Tucson, AZ Tucson Arena

Tue Apr 12 Colorado Springs, CO Broadmoor World Arena

Thu Apr 14 Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center

Fri Apr 15 Lafayette, LA Cajundome

Sat Apr 16 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

Tue Apr 19 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Thu Apr 21 Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Fri Apr 22 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

Sun Apr 24 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Tue Apr 26 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena

Wed Apr 27 Cedar Rapids, IA Alliant Energy PowerHouse

Fri Apr 29 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

Sat Apr 30 Tulsa, OK BOK Center* No Trivium

Tue May 03 North Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum

Wed May 04 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Fri May 06 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Sat May 07 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center

Mon May 09 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center

Tue May 10 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena

Thu May 12 Portland, ME Cross Insurance Arena

Fri May 13 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun May 15 Allentown, PA PPL Center