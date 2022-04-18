Two of the area's busiest streets will be impacted by road construction beginning this week.

The City of Sioux Falls announcing a pair of projects that will cause potential traffic delays on Minnesota Avenue and Marion Road.

Beginning today (April 18), the west leg of the intersection at North Minnesota Avenue and Second Street will be closed to allow the contractor to finish pavement removals and begin utility installation.

Only eastbound traffic on Second Street turning south onto Minnesota Avenue will be affected.

This work is scheduled to be completed by early July.

Starting tomorrow (April 19) the outside northbound lane on South Marion Road will be closed just south of 12th Street.

Soukup Construction will be working on a driveway approach and curb.

This work is anticipated to be complete by Thursday, April 21.

