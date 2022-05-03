Correa’s Single Gives Minnesota Twins 10th Win In 11 Games

BALTIMORE -- — At the end of another solid outing, Chris Paddack left some unfinished business for his bullpen to clean up.

Joe Smith immediately induced an inning-ending double play, and the Minnesota relievers kept right on rolling from there. Paddack pitched effectively into the sixth, and the Twins' bullpen didn't allow a hit after he left, holding off the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 on Monday night. Carlos Correa hit a tiebreaking single in the sixth that sent Minnesota to its 10th win in 11 games.

Get our free mobile app

Paddack (1-2) allowed a run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander left the game with men on first and third and one out. Smith got Ryan Mountcastle to bounce into a double play that kept the Twins up by a run.

Minnesota third baseman Jose Miranda made his big-league debut. Ranked as baseball’s No. 93 prospect by MLB Pipeline, he went hitless in four at-bats.

The combination of Minnesota's impressive run and the mediocrity of the rest of the AL Central means that the Twins lead the division by 3 1/2 games over Cleveland — the largest division lead at the moment for any team in baseball.

The Orioles send Bruce Zimmermann (1-1) to the mound against Minnesota's Joe Ryan (3-1) on Tuesday night. Ryan threw seven scoreless innings against Detroit in his last start.

Listen for Minnesota Twins baseball on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.