Country Star Cody Johnson Returns to South Dakota
Cody Johnson is set to bring the band back to South Dakota. See Cody Johnson this fall, Saturday, September 10th at Swiftel Center in Brookings.
Here is a perfect reason you check back for details. Added to the show is a show in itself. Randy Houser will also be part of the lineup at Swiftel Center Saturday, September 10th.
There will be a special presale for this event on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. (Codeword: TILYOUCANT not case sensitive) Tickets will be available for the general public Friday, June 3, 2022, starting at 10:00 AM.
It's been fun watching Johnson's career start and flourish. Cody was a legit man of the rodeo arena. He climbed on bulls as a teenager and decided to pursue a future with music after a couple of injuries. It's paid off. He's gone from climbing on bulls to being one of the few artists selling out Rodeo Houston. He's that popular. Heads up South Dakota, get your tickets the WEEK they go on sale. This one will sell out. FAST!
Best Bars in Sioux Falls
BEER BOREDOM BUSTERS
10 Wealthiest Cities in South Dakota