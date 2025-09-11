The South Dakota Coyote football program is out to a challenging 0-2 start to the season, and now they're dealing with the loss of one of their best players.

On Thursday, Preseason All-American Running Back Charles Pierre Jr. announced via instagram that he will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

Pierre Jr. was a 1,000-yard back last year for the Yotes and was a MVFC First Team All-Conference selection.

Here's a look at his post on Instagram via Jay Elsen on Twitter:

Pierre Jr. was out to a nice start to the season with 102 yards rushing through two games.

USD will now have to rely on the duo of LJ Phillips Jr. and Reid Watkins in the backfield the rest of the way.

Phillips Jr., a Redshirt Sophomore from Wichita, ran for 176 and 2 scores a season ago with the Yotes. Watkins, a Texas transfer, recently earned a scholarship and is in his first year with the program.

USD opens the home portion of its schedule on Saturday when they play host to the Northern Colorado Bears, a 1:00 kickoff time.

Source: Jay Elsen Twitter and GoYotes.com