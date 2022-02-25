Coyote Women Top Kansas City, Korngable 1,000th Point

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota senior Liv Korngable became the 30th Coyote to surpass 1,000 career points in the second quarter of Thursday night's win over Kansas City inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

South Dakota (22-5, 15-1) held Kansas City (22-6, 12-5) to more than 20 points below their scoring average. Tonight marks the 12th time this season the Coyote defense has held an opponent under 50.

Korngable reached the 1,000 milestone with her signature pull-up over traffic in the lane at the start of the second quarter. She finished with 10 points and a pair of assists in the game.

Sixth-year senior Hannah Sjerven tallied her second-straight 20-point game with 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting Thursday night. She also grabbed nine boards, blocked a pair of shots, and had two steals. Tonight marked Sjerven's 21st career 20-piece and her fourth in the last six games.

Kansas City forward Brooklyn McDavid was the only Roo to reach double-figures in the game with 15 points. USD held UMKC's leading scorer Naomie Alnatas to eight points on 3-of-11 shooting, half of her season average.

South Dakota returns to action Saturday as the Coyotes host Oral Roberts for senior day at 1:00 PM.